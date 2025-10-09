Assam Career 2025 BBCI Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Clinical Trial Coordinator in 2025 on contractual basis for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories supported trial “A phase IV multicentric non-comparative open labor two cohort study evaluating safety and Efficacy of IV administered toripalimab in the treatment of recurrent and metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Name of post : Clinical Trial Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation in Science (B. Pharm, Life Sciences, Biotech, Zoology, Botany, etc.)

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (consolidated)

Experience : One year of experience in relevant field

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 15th October 2025 at 11:30 AM. The venue is in Conference Room, 2nd Floor, OPD Building, BBC?, Guwahati

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data and attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee

Applicants must bring all the original testimonials relating to age, educational qualification, other qualification, experience, NOC (where applicable) etc for necessary verification at the time

of interview.

Candidates, who are serving under Central / State Government / Public Authority, must produce

permission letter from their present employer for appearing in the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here