Assam Career 2025 Bodoland University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Bodoland University Assam in 2025.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of one Guest Faculty in the Department of Bodo in 2025. Bodoland University is a state university. It came into being altogether under the Bodoland University Act, 2009 of the Assam Legislative Assembly on 28th February 2009. It is one of the growing universities in lower Assam and also a lone institution of higher education in the western part of Assam to address the need and concern for all-round development of the region. Bodoland University aims to increase the academic development of lower Assam in general altogether and especially the BTAD region. The University also provides an opportunity for higher studies to the populace of the region. It also caters to the educational needs of the adjoining states and neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Bodo

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) A Master degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(b) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or similar test accredited by the UGC like

SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standard and Procedure for award M.Phil/Ph.D./Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments form time to time as the case may be exempted

from NET/SLET/SET.

Salary : Rs. 1000/- per hour, maximum upto Rs. 10,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 05-05-2025 at 10.30 am. Applicants should reach the Administrative Building, Bodoland University for registration at 10.00 A.M

How to apply :

The applicants should reach the venue of interview along with all necessary documents and also testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here