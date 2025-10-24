Assam Career 2025 Cotton University Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of academic posts or career in Cotton University Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Cotton University Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Associate in the project “Development of reaction chambers and differential pumping sections of a window less gas target (WLGT) for nuclear astrophysics experiments” in 2025. The project is part of the window less gas target (WLGT) being developed for nuclear astrophysics experiments by BARC in collaboration with Cotton University. It will see installation at BARC-TIFR Pelletron LINAC Facility at Mumbai and may have usage with beam from PLF. The post doctoral research associate must work in the technical aspects: design, simulations, procurement, installation and commissioning of the device.

Name of post : Research Associate (Post Doctoral Research Fellow)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification & experience :

1. PhD in Physics in experimental Nuclear Physics, high energy physics or in a closely associated

discipline.

2. Must have a Master’s degree in Physics or Nuclear Engineering or Radiation Physics with first

class in master’s degree and in all qualifying examinations starting from class-X.

3. At least 3 years of research experience in any of the following: experimental Nuclear physics,

High Energy physics, Atomic/Molecular Physics etc.

4. Verifiable evidence of solid expertise in the domains listed under item 2 is necessary.

5. At least one publication in a reputed international journal in the domain of the project is essential

Salary : Initial starting salary will be in the range of approximately Rs 67,000-73,000 pm + medical

allowance as per Cotton University rules. No other allowances are admissible

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents via email to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 8th November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here