Assam Career 2025 CSIR NEIST Jorhat Recruitment

CSIR – North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR NEIST) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Personnel in 2025.
Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Development of Co-gasification process of NER coal and agro residue biomass for generation of power and fuel
Qualification :
MSc Chemistry
OR
BTech in Mechanical or Chemical Engineering
Emoluments : Rs.. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others
Maximum Age Limit : 35 years
Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Bottom-up Process for the Synthesis of ?-Extended Carbon Sheets/N or S-Doped Carbon Sheets for Photonic Applications
Qualification : MSc Chemistry
Emoluments : Rs.. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others
Maximum Age Limit : 35 years
Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Promoting Integrated Bee Keeping for Economic Upliftment of ST (Rural) Population of Arunachal Pradesh
Qualification : M.Sc in Chemistry (Organic Chemistry)
Emoluments : Rs.. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others
Maximum Age Limit : 35 years
Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Promoting Integrated Bee Keeping for Economic Upliftment of ST (Rural) Population of Arunachal Pradesh
Qualification : M.Sc in Botany/ Life Sciences (Botany)/ Agriculture
Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others
Maximum Age Limit : 35 years
Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Promoting Integrated Bee Keeping for Economic Upliftment of ST (Rural) Population of Arunachal Pradesh
Qualification : M.Sc in Zoology/ Life Sciences (Zoology)/ Agriculture (Entomology)
Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others
Maximum Age Limit : 35 years
Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Promoting Integrated Bee Keeping for Economic Upliftment of ST (Rural) Population of Arunachal Pradesh
Qualification : M.Sc in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry/Molecular Biology
Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others
Maximum Age Limit : 35 years
Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : CSIR Mission Project: Assessment and Mitigation of Geo-hazard in the
Himalaya
Qualification : 10th with ITI
Emoluments : Rs. 18,000/- per month
Maximum Age Limit : 35 years
Selection Procedure :
Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above positions on 27th October 2025 and 28th October 2025 from 9 AM onwards. The venue is in CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, Assam
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/
Last date of application through online is 17th October 2025 up to 2 PM.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here