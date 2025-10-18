Assam Career 2025 DC Office Hailakandi Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Hailakandi Assam in 2025.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Hailakandi Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Coordinator and MIS / Program Associate (FRA) in District Forest Right Act (FRA) Cell in 2025.

Name of post : Coordinator (FRA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Master in Social Science /Social Work;

(b) Knowledge of basic IT/Computer Applications;

(c) Experience: Minimum 5 years domain experience in any area of Rural Development & Tribal welfare will be preferred

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age : Not more than 35 years

Name of post : MIS / Program Associate (FRA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) B.Sc./BA in Statistics/Mathematics/Economics/ Social science from reputed institution;

(b) Minimum a Diploma in Information Technology(IT)/Computer Applications

(c) Experience: Minimum 2 years domain experience in the area of large-scale data processing and management

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age : Not more than 35 years

Also Read : 10 beautiful WhatsApp Diwali 2025 wishes to forward to your friends & family

How to apply :

Candidates may send their accompanied by the required documents along with 2 (two) numbers of recent passport size photographs to Shri Lalrohlu Khiengte, ACS, Addl. District Commissioner, Hailakandi at his office chamber or his authorized official in the same venue up to 03:00 P.M. till 27/10/2025 except Sunday and other holiday

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here