Assam Career 2025 Delhi Public School Nazira Recruitment

Delhi Public School ONGC Nazira Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teachers in 2025.

Name of post : TGT Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Post Graduate (M Sc) in Mathematics with minimum 50 % marks in both Graduation and

Post-Graduation from a recognized University through regular course.

2. Must have studied Maths as the major subject in Graduation.

3. B.Ed. /TET/ CTET qualified.

4. Minimum 1 year experience of teaching Mathematics in Sec level in CBSE affiliated school.

Name of post : PRT Assamese

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Graduate (BA) /Post Graduate (MA) with Assamese as major with minimum 50 % marks in

2. BA from a recognized University through regular course.

Preferable: Female

Desirable: D.El.Ed. /D.Ed. /B.Ed./TET/ CTET qualified with minimum 1 year experience of teaching the subject in CBSE affiliated school.

How to apply :

Interested candidate need to apply online latest by 18.10.2025 through the link

https://forms.gle/jYRjVEPieZVKQUnD7

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here