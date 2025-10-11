Assam Career 2025 EPI Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in EPI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Engineering Projects India (EPI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Graduate Apprentice (Civil) under The Apprentices Act 1961 under itsRegional Offices at Guwahati, Assam and Chennai, Tamil Nadu in 2025.

Name of post : Graduate Apprentice (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/B.Tech (Civil) with not less than 55% marks from reputed Institute/University

approved by AICTE

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum will be 30 Years as on last date of submission of the application (Relaxable by 05 years for SC/ST & 03 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)

Stipend: The Graduate Apprentice shall be paid stipend of Rs. 10,000/- per month (Ten Thousand per month) during the Apprenticeship Training. They shall not be paid any output bonus or other incentive or any perks and allowances.

How to apply :

The Eligible and interested applicants are required to send their applications as per format enclosed herewith as Annexure-I along with scanned copies of all testimonials / certificates also to the email id: – [email protected]

Applications received till 1730 Hours on 30 October 2025 are only considerable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here