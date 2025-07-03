Applications are invited for recruitment of 367 vacant positions or career in Gauhati High Court Assam in 2025.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Administrative Assistants in the district courts of Assam in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistants

No. of posts : 367

District wise vacancies :

Bajali : 9

Baksa : 2

Barpeta : 8

Biswanath : 12

Bongaigaon : 4

Cachar : 9

Charaideo : 25

Chirang : 5

Darrang : 16

Dhemaji : 6

Dhubri : 13

Dibrugarh : 8

Dima Hasao : 11

Goalpara : 4

Golaghat : 13

Hailakandi : 9

Hojai : 13

Jorhat : 15

Kamrup Metro : 22

Kamrup Amingaon : 10

Karbi Anglong : 12

Kokrajhar : 9

Lakhimpur : 8

Majuli : 6

Morigaon : 14

Nagaon : 11

Nalbari : 10

Sivasagar : 3

Sonitpur : 16

South Salmara Mankachar : 26

Sribhumi : 12

Tinsukia : 15

Udalguri : 5

West Karbi Anglong : 6

Eligibility Criteria:

(i) A candidate must be a Graduate in any stream from a UGC recognized University as on the last date of submission of application.

(ii) He/ She must possess a certificate of Computer knowledge of minimum 3 (three)

months duration.

(iii) The candidate should have knowledge of the Official Language of the State of Assam (Assamese).

(iv) The candidate must possess valid Employment exchange registration number for the State of Assam.

Scale of Pay : Rs.14,000-70,000/- with Grade pay of Rs. 6200/- and other allowances admissible as per Rules.

Maximum Age Limit :

Unreserved : 40 years

OBC / MOBC : 43 years

SC/ST(P)/ST(H) : 45 years

PwBD : 50 years

Selection Procedure :

Stage 1 : Common Written Test (OMR based objective Questions with Multiple Choices) of two hour duration of 120 marks.

(i) General English (50 marks), General Knowledge including Computer Knowledge (30 marks) and General Aptitude (20 marks).

(ii) Official language of the state of Assam (Assamese): 20 marks (which will be qualifying in nature, qualifying marks shall be 40% of 20 i.e. 8 marks).

Stage 2 : Computer Skill Test of 35 marks

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/

Submission of online application starts from 15-07-2025, 03:00 PM

Last date for submission of online application is 31-07-2025, 05:00 PM

Application Fees :

For SC / ST : Rs. 250/-

For all others : Rs. 500/-

Last date for payment of fees is 05-08-2025 till bank transaction hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here