Assam Career 2025 Kamrup Metro Judiciary Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Kamrup Metro Judiciary Guwahati Assam in 2025.

The Office of Special Judge, CBI, Guwahati, Assam under Kamrup Metro Judiciary Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Peon and Chowkidar in 2025.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB-12000-52000 GP-3900

Qualification : The candidates must possess the minimum educational qualification of Class VIII standard passed, and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall not be eligible to apply for the said post.

Name of post : Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB-12000-52000 GP-3900

Qualification : The candidates must possess the minimum educational qualification of Class VIII standard passed, and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall not be eligible to apply for the said post.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in Standard Form as published in Part-IX of the Assam Gazette.

They must send it with self-attested copies of relevant testimonials/certificates and 3 recent passport size photographs along with the application. Applicants must paste one photograph on the application.

Applicants must submit the applications in the drop box within the office working hours in Court office

They can also send it by post to Office of the Special Judge, CBI, Assam, Guwahati at Chandmari, Guwahati- 781003

The envelope containing the application should have the superscription of “Application for the post of Peon” or “Application for the post of Chowkidar”

Last date for submission of Application is 1st November 2025 ( till 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here