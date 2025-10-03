Assam Career 2025 Kokrajhar Judiciary Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Kokrajhar Judiciary Assam in 2025.

The Legal Aid Defense Counsel Office, District Legal Services Authority, Kokrajhar under Kokrajhar Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Office Assistant in 2025.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Graduation

2. Basic word processing skills and the ability to operate computer and skills to feed data

3. Good Typing speed with proper setting of petition

4. Ability to take dictation and prepare files for presentation in the Courts

5. File maintenance and processing knowledge

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- to Rs. 20,000/- (Exact amount finalization within aforementioned limit, later on)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications duly filled in the Standard Form (as per IX of Assam Gazette) along with photocopies of all the documents and 02(two) copies of recent passport size

photographs should be addressed to the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kokrajhar.

Applicants should mention the name of the post clearly at the top of the envelope and providing of contact number with email ID is compulsory

Application must reach the office on or before 20.10.2025 up to 04:30 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here