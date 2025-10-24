Assam Career 2025 National Law University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in National Law University and Judicial Academy Assam in 2025.

National Law University and Judicial Academy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of University Counsellor(s) (Contractual) and Training and Placement Facilitator (Contractual) in 2025.

Name of post : University Counsellor (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications and Experience :

1. Master’s Degree in Psychology, Clinical Psychology, or Counselling Psychology from a recognized University.

2. Minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience in counselling students or young adults in an educational institution, clinical setting, or mental health organization.

3. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with sensitivity to student diversity and wellbeing.

Desirable Qualifications :

1. Registration with the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) or an equivalent professional body.

2. Experience in conducting group therapy, stress management workshops, or mental health awareness programmes within academic environments.

Salary : Negotiable

Job Roles :

1. Provide psychological counselling, guidance, and support to students on academic, emotional, or personal issues.

2. Conduct individual and group sessions for stress management, time management, and coping with academic pressure.

3. Maintain confidentiality and records of counselling sessions as per professional ethics.

4. Assist the University in organizing mental health awareness and wellness initiatives.

5. Submit periodic reports to the designated University authority regarding overall trends and recommendations, without disclosing personal details of students.

6. Visit the campus 2-3 days a week, as per a schedule mutually agreed upon with the University administration.

Name of post : Training and Placement Facilitator (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications and Experience :

1. Bachelor’s Degree in Law or any discipline from a recognized University.

2. Minimum of 5 years’ experience in student career facilitation, corporate liaising, or placement coordination, preferably in reputed institutions of higher education.

3. Prior experience in facilitating placement of law graduates, particularly from National Law Universities (NLUs), will be given preference.

4. Excellent communication, networking, and organizational skills.

Desirable Qualifications :

1. Master’s Degree in Law, Management, or Human Resource Development.

2. Familiarity with the structure of legal education, professional regulatory bodies, and recruitment processes in the legal and corporate sectors.

Salary : Negotiable

Job Roles : The Training and Placement Facilitator shall be responsible for-

1. Developing and maintaining effective liaison with law firms, corporate entities, government organizations, judicial institutions, and NGOs for student internships and final placements.

2. Organizing pre-placement training, workshops, and soft skill development sessions for students.

3. Coordinating campus recruitment activities and maintaining a database of potential recruiters.

4. Assisting the University in drafting and implementing placement policies and outreach strategies.

5. Preparing periodic reports and documentation relating to placement activities and outcomes.

6. Undertaking any other duties as may be assigned by the University in furtherance of student career development and institutional outreach.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may submit their applications, along with a detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV), copies of relevant testimonials, and a recent passport-size photograph, to: The Registrar, National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam, Hajo Road, Amingaon, Guwahati-781031

The application should reach the University on or before November 10, 2025 (5:00 ?.m. ).

Applications may also be sent via email to: [email protected]

Only shortlisted candidates shall be called for interview.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2