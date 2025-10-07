Assam Career 2025 NERC NIH Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in NERC NIH Guwahati Assam in 2025.

North Eastern Regional Centre- National Institute of Hydrology (NERC NIH) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under the R&D project titled “GLOF Assessment using Hydrodynamic Modeling in Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential:

Post Graduate Degree in Basic Science

OR

M.Tech/ M.E. in Agricultural Engg./ Civil Engg./ Water Resources/ Hydrology/ Environmental Engg./ Environmental Sciences/ Remote Sensing & GIS/ Geoinformatics/ Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Geology from a recognized university or equivalent.

AND

Selected through a process described through any of the following:

a. Scholars qualifying National Eligibility TestsCSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant

Professorship) and/or GATE.

b. National level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their agencies and Institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, etc.

Desirable: Preference will be given to candidates having experience in hydrological/hydrodynamic

modelling, dam break analysis, good knowledge in programming, and well versed in remote sensing and GIS softwares.

Emoluments : Rs.37,000/- p.m. + HRA (as applicable)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 16th October 2025 at 10:30 AM. The venue is National Institute of Hydrology North Eastern Regional Centre, Mathuranagar, G.S. Road, S. Sahid Path, Dispur– 781006 (Guwahati), India

How to apply :

Candidates can directly attend the walk-in-interview on the prescribed date, time at NIH along with complete bio-data, passport size photograph and original proof of qualification and experience. They must also bring with them self-attested “copies of their certificates. Candidate may report in NERC, NIH in one hour before Interview time.

