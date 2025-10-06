Assam Career 2025 NID Jorhat Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in National Institute of Design (NID) Jorhat Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Design (NID) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Trainers for providing training in the area of Handloom, Handicraft, Apparel and also Media in 2025. The National Institute of Design (NID), Assam is an autonomous Institution of National Importance under Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt. of India. It came into being altogether at Jorhat through the NID (Amendment) Act, 2019 passed by the Parliament of India. It is an Institution which provides Design Education and has the mandate to award the Bachelor’s degree in Design (B.Des). NID Assam’s presence in Jorhat gives a great opportunity to young creative talent and design aspirants from North East India and across the country.

Name of post : Trainers-Handloom, Handicraft, Apparel and Media

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidates should have adequate experience relevant to these sectors- Handloom, Handicraft, Apparel and Media

How to apply :

Interested candidates with adequate experience relevant to the above-mentioned sectors may apply by submitting their detailed credentials altogether to Project Head via E-mail Id: [email protected]

The last date of the submission of the application is 10th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here