Assam Career 2025 NIPER Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates in 2025 for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Scientist-III for the “Technical Resource Hub under the Centre for Evidence Based Guidelines” sponsored by the Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, with a project duration of 12 months (1 Year) with further extension if necessary.

Name of post : Project Scientist-III

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 78,000 + HRA (as admissible)

Essential Qualification :

Ph.D. in Health Sciences with first class or equivalent grade at the preceding degree (M.Pharm./ M.S./ M.Sc./M.D.) in Pharmacy Practice, Clinical Pharmacy, Clinical Pharmacology, or Clinical

Epidemiology with a very good academic record throughout, with 2 years of Teaching/ Research/

Industrial experience with published works of high quality.

Desirable:

The candidate should have expertise in Evidence Synthesis, Health Systems Research.

He/ She should also have expertise in Health Economics and Outcomes Research, Meta-research, Clinical Research, and Biostatistics.

Candidate should demonstrate adequate experience in independent research in terms of guiding master’s students, executing and/or receiving sponsored/EMR projects, and publishing in SCI journals.

Maximum Age Limit : 45 years

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply using the prescribed format only available on the website

www.niperguwahati.ac.in up to 09.10.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here