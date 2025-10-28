Assam Career 2025 Pragjyotish College Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in Pragjyotish College Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Pragjyotish College Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates in 2025 for recruitment to the posts or career of one (01) Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and one (01) Project Assistant (PA) in a DBT-sponsored project entitled “Inventorization of physical mutagenesis to induce commercially important traits in six common indigenous orchids of Assam” (BT/PR51562/NER/95/2006/2023) under Dr. Ranjan Kumar Bora (Principal Investigator), Dr. Amit Kumar Pradhan (Principal Co-Investigator) and Dr. Himadri Saikia (Principal Co-Investigator), at Department of Botany, Pragjyotish College, Guwahati–09, Assam, India

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

M.Sc. in Botany / Biotechnology / Life Sciences / Plant Sciences / Agriculture or any other relevant

discipline from a recognized university with a minimum of 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/OBC

candidates)

Desirable Qualification :

1. Prior experience in plant tissue culture, orchid taxonomy, micropropagation, molecular biology

techniques, or handling of laboratory instruments.

2. NET/GATE/DBTBET qualified candidates will be preferred as per DBT guidelines

Fellowship : As per DBT rule (Ref. DST OM No. DST/PCPM/Z-06/2022, dt. 26.06.2023)

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Botany / Biotechnology / Life Sciences / Agriculture or any related discipline from a recognized university

Desirable Qualification : Prior experience in laboratory work and fieldwork. Basic knowledge of data entry and record-keeping. Good communication and organizational skills.

Fellowship : Rs. 20,000 p.m. + HRA (As per rule)

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their applications in the prescribed proforma attached below with biodata and relevant documents to [email protected] on or before 03.11.2025.

The subject line of the email should be “Application for the Post of JRF” or “Application for the Post of PA”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here