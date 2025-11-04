Applications are invited for recruitment of 750 vacant positions or career in Punjab National Bank Assam in 2025.

Punjab National Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Local Bank Officers (LBO) in 2025 in Assam and other locations.

Name of post : Local Bank Officers (LBO)

No. of posts : 750

Qualification :

Candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline from a University/ Institution recognized/ approved by Government of India or its regulatory bodies.

The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet /Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on

the day he/ she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while

registering online.

Candidates must be proficient (reading, writing & speaking) in the specified local language of

the state for which they are applying

Scale of Pay : Rs. 48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2-67160-2680/7-85920

Age Limit : Minimum 20 years & Maximum 30 years

Selection Procedure :

The selection process for the post of Local Bank Officer shall be conducted in four phases,

namely: I. Online Written test II. Screening III. Language Proficiency Test followed by IV.

Personal Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsreg.ibps.in/pnboct25/

Opening Date of Online Registration : 03.11.2025

Closing Date of Online Registration : 23.11.2025

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PwBD category candidates : Rs. 50/- + GST @18% = Rs. 59/- (only postage charges)

All others : Rs. 1000/- + GST @18% = Rs. 1180/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here