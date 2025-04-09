Assam Career 2025 Purabi Dairy Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in Purabi Dairy Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Purabi Dairy Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistants, Executives and Analysts in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant-I (Dairy Operator)

Qualification : Minimum ITI pass in Electrical trade/ Fitter trade / Electronics Mechanic trade.

Experience : 1-3 year’s work experience in dairy or food industries or any processing related industries. Fresher having qualification in relevant field may also apply.

Age : Not above 28 years as on 1st January, 2025. Relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates with relevant experience as decided by the Competent Authority.

Salary : CTC Rs. 3.82 lakhs per annum including P.F & other Contributions. (Negotiable and commensurate with qualification and experience)

Name of post : Assistant-IV (Dairy)

Qualification : 03 years Full time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/ Electronics Engineering/ 2 Years Indian Dairy Diploma (IDD) from a recognized Institute/ University.

Experience : Minimum 3 years’ operation and maintenance or production operation experience in manufacturing industry (Preferably in Dairy/Food Industry).

Age : Not above 31 years as on 1st January 2025. Relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates with relevant experience as decided by the Competent Authority.

Salary : CTC Rs. 5.57 lakhs per annum including P.F & other Contributions. (Negotiable and commensurate with qualification & experience)

Name of post : Executive (Feed & Fodder)

Qualification : Full time B.Sc. (Agriculture)/ M.Sc. (Agriculture)/ BVSc or MVSc in Animal

Nutrition from a recognized Institute/University.

Experience : Minimum 02 years of experience in feed and fodder sector. Experience in Fodder

farm, Feed industry for large veterinary animals or experience in integrated animal farm will be preferred

Age: Not above 33 years as on 1st January, 2025. Relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/

outstanding candidates with relevant experience as decided by the Competent Authority.

Salary : CTC Rs. 8.37 lakhs per annum including P.F & other Contributions. (Negotiable and

commensurate with qualification and experience)

Name of post : Assistant I (Finance & Accounts)

Qualification : Full time B. Com from a recognized Institute/University

Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in Finance and Accounts in a reputed organization, preferably in Dairy / FMCG Sector

Age : Not above 28 years as on 1st January, 2025. Relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates with relevant experience as decided by the Competent Authority.

Salary : CTC Rs. 3.82 lakhs per annum including P.F & other Contributions (Negotiable and commensurate with qualification and experience)

Name of post : Executive (Finance & Accounts)

Qualification : Full time B. Com along with Full time CA Inter/CA/ CMA/ MBA (Finance) from a recognized Institute/University.

Experience : Minimum 5 years’ of Full-time working experience in Finance and Accounts from a reputed organization, preferably in Dairy/FMCG Sector. Minimum 3 years’ experience for CA/CMA

from reputed organization.

Age : Not above 33 years as on 1st January 2025. Relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates with relevant experience as decided by the Competent Authority.

Salary : CTC Rs.8.37 lakhs per annum including P.F & other Contributions. (Negotiable and commensurate with qualification & experience)

Name of post : Analyst

Qualification Full time M. Sc (Chemistry)/B Tech. (Dairy Technology) from a recognized

Institute/University.

Experience : Minimum 03 years of experience in a laboratory of Dairy/ Food industry. Fresher

may also apply in case of B Tech. (Dairy Technology)

Age : Not above 33 years as on 1st January 2025. Relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates with relevant experience as decided by the Competent Authority.

Salary : CTC Rs.7.17 lakhs per annum including P.F & other Contributions. (Negotiable and commensurate with qualification & experience)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.purabi.coop/jobs

Last date for submission of applications is 30th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here