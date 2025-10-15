Assam Career 2025 Railway HS School Maligaon Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Railway HS School Maligaon Assam in 2025.

North East Frontier Railway (NF HQ) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in 2025 on Contractual Basis at Railway H S School/Maligaon and Netaji Vidyapith Railway H S School/Maligaon.

Name of post : PGT (Physical Education)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) or Bachelor of Physical Education (BPE) or Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Health and Physical Education and Degree in Sports with at least 55% marks as per National Council for Teacher Education (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2009.

OR

At least 50% Marks in the B.P.Ed. Degree/ B.P.Ed (Integrated) Four years Professional Degree in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2007 notified on 10th December, 2007.

OR

B.P.Ed. with at least 55% marks or B. P. E Course (or its equivalent) of three years duration with at least 50% marks in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (Form of Application for Recognition, the Time Limit of Submission of Application, Determination of Norms and Standards for Recognition of Teacher Education Programmes and Permission to Start New Course or Training) Regulation, 2002 Notified on 13th November, 2002

And

M.P.Ed of at least two years duration from any National Council for Teacher Education Recognised Institution

Name of post : TGT (Hindi)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(a) Graduation (in the teaching subject) and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education {by whatever name known)

OR

At least 50% marks either in Graduation (in the teaching subject) or in Post- Graduation (in the teaching subject) and B.Ed.

OR

Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard.

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A./B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed.

OR

Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)

OR

Post-Graduation (in the teaching subject) with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.

AND

(b) Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 29th October 2025 at 11 AM. The venue is in Personnel Department, 1st Floor, HQ Office, Office of the GM, NF Railway, Maligaon. Reporting time is 9:30 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeObbsReZv8ju2DmjdJ5UxqvoqthESR-0ypt45WlI4sBbq3yQ/viewform?usp=header

Closing Date for Submission of Application : 28-10-2025 (17:30 hrs)

On date of the Walk-in-Interview, candidates should bring the Application, photocopy of Certificates along with original Certificates for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here