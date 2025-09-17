Applications are invited for recruitment of 27 vacant positions or career in RITES Assam in 2025.

RITES Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of engineering professionals in 2025.

Name of post : QA/QC Expert

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. Preference to candidates who possess the Post Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with specialization in Environmental Engineering/Public Health Engineering or Equivalent.

Experience :

A minimum 12 years of experience is necessary out of which –

At least 07 years experience in quality control of Water / sewerage sector.

Candidate should have handled at least 2 similar projects as QA/QC Engineer.

Should be familiar with establishing Quality Assurance Programs in water supply/UGD project

Name of post : Mechanical Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering

Experience : A minimum 10 years of experience is necessary out of which – a minimum of 5 years of experience in the infrastructure sector

Name of post : Electrical Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering

Experience : A minimum 10 years of experience is required out of which – a minimum of 5 years of experience in the Infrastructure sector.

Name of post : Contract Management Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. Preference is given to candidates who possess M.E. Civil or M. Tech in construction project and management.

Experience :

A minimum 10 years of experience is necessary out of which – Experience of contract administration including drafting tender documents, contracts, etc. for at least 3 years government water supply/ STP/ UGD projects.

Knowledge of government Procurement guidelines is mandatory.

Candidate should have in-depth knowledge and experience on various conditions of contract like

item rates / percentage rate/EPC/PPP.

Candidate should have also knowledge on preparation of prequalification documents, evaluation of prequalification applications, preparation of bid documents and bid evaluation

Name of post : Assistant Civil Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Experience : A minimum 08 years of experience is necessary out of which atleast 05 years experience related to Program/ Project management/TPI of WSS/STP/UGD

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://rites.com/ up to 8th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here