Assam Career 2025 RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in RMRCNE Dibrugarh Assam in 2025.

Regional Medical Research Centre for North Eastern Region (RMRCNE) Dibrugarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Young Professional in 2025.

Name of post : Young Professional-II (Scientific)

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Emoluments Rs. 42,000/- per month (All inclusive).

Age limit : Maximum age limit is 40 years (Age relaxation as per Rules).

Essential Qualification :

(1) Post Graduate in Epidemiology/Public Health with at least 55% marks

AND

(2) One year post qualification experience in related field.

Desirable Qualification & Experience

1. Knowledge of Computer Application

2. Publications / Awards in relevant field

3. Experience in operating /managing any funded research project, knowledge of Bioethics

Name of post : Young Professional-II (Information Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Emoluments Rs. 42,000/- per month (All inclusive).

Age limit : Maximum age limit is 40 years (Age relaxation as per Rules).

Essential Qualification :

(1) Post Graduate with at least 55% marks in Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Operating Systems, having networking, and/ or cyber security as major subject(s).

AND

(2) One year experience in the networking, cybersecurity measures implementation, and management.

Experience : Experience in the networking, cybersecurity measures implementation, and management.

Name of post : Young Professional-I (Admin- Stores & Purchase)

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Emoluments Rs. 30,000/- per month (All inclusive).

Age limit : Maximum age limit is 35 years (Age relaxation as per Rules).

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with a minimum 55% marks, from a

recognized University/College with a minimum of one year of postqualification experience in Administration in Research Organization /institutes

Desirable Qualification & Experience : Working Knowledge of Procurement Rules / GFR, GeM portal, tendering especially in research organization / institutes. Knowledge of IT applications virtual meetings platforms, and computer skills (MS word, Excel, Power Point, GeM will be added

as advantage) Noting, drafting of letters and correspondence with stake holders

Name of post : Young Professional-I (Admin- Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Emoluments Rs. 30,000/- per month (All inclusive).

Age limit : Maximum age limit is 35 years (Age relaxation as per Rules).

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with minimum 55% marks, from a

recognized University/College with minimum of one year of post qualification experience in Administration in Research Organization / Institutes

Desirable Qualification & Experience :

1. Experience in human resource management and knowledge of Gol rules and regulations.

2. Knowledge of Computer Application (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access etc.), virtual meeting platforms

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates willing to apply for the post may download application form

from ICMR website (www.icmr.gov.in) or RMRCNE website (www.rmrcne.org.in).

Application form downloaded from website must be filled up completely, affixed with a recent

passport-sized photograph, along with self-attested copies of relevant educational and

experience documents, and scanned as PDF document.

These scanned copies should be sent via email to [email protected] on or

before 18th November 2025

Candidates must submit the original application by hand on the date of walk-in-interview. The candidate should also bring all original documents for verification at ICMRRMRCNE on the day of walk-in interview.

Incomplete applications, without photograph or without copies of relevant certificates will

not be entertained. Only those candidates who submitted application by email upto 23:59 hrs

(i.e. 11:59 pm) of 18th November 2025 are considerable for appearing for walk-in-interview to be held on 22nd November 2025 and 23rd November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here