Assam Career 2025 SESTA Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in SESTA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SESTA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of MIS.

Name of post : MIS

Qualification : BCA, BSc in Physics or Maths, Diploma in Computer science, Electronics and Electronical

Salary : 2.04 LPA

Job Roles :

1. Master Data entry in SeSTA MIS

2. Training and handholding of Data Collectors

3. Documentation support for indent and UC of farmers

4. Conducting baseline data in the block with the data collectors

5. Entry of FBLP data and analysis of the data

6. Maintaining convergence data and supporting documents at the block level

7. Team-wise timelines

8. Required to do spot-checks and quality checks whenever required

9. Required to deal with the troubleshooting requests from the Data Collectors in a quick and efficient manner

10. Responsible for helping Team coordinators in data analysis and report preparation for different purposes

11. Responsible for coordination with the Data Collectors, Development cluster, state and central units

12. Frequent travel to the field (project area)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://sesta.org/recruitment/

Last date for submission of applications is 20th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here