Assam Career 2025 SSN Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in SSN Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Faculty in 2025. Their Holiness the Sankaracharyas of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, Kanchipuram came up with an idea to establish a modern eye hospital with all facilities to serve the people of the Northeast. With this aim and also objective, a charitable trust for establishing an eye hospital in Guwahati came into being with some eminent personalities from different walks of life of the region as its trustees for the purpose. It is the determination and unrelenting efforts of these trustees towards the fulfillment of Their Holiness’ desire that saw the establishment of Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya in Guwahati. It was the kind gesture of a philanthropic tea-planter Sri Dipankar Chatterjee of Kolkata to donate his building to the Trust for this purpose. The grand alliance of few doctors with Dr. Harsha Bhattacharjee as the head, without any self-interest, to form the base of Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya for providing their selfless service to the people led to the conception of this beautiful institution. Above all, it is the people’s participation that led to the establishment of Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, a premier eye hospital in the Northeast India, on 14th October 1994, with its name after the great Vaishnavite Saint of the region, Srimanta Sankardev. The Nethralaya is a non-profit service organization in view of the fact that it came into being under a registered charitable trust – Sri Kanchi Sankara Health and Educational Foundation. It is the only state-of-the-art ophthalmic service centre as well as a postgraduate training institute in the entire northeast. Established out of public donations, bank loans, Govt Grants etc. and with a team of dedicated doctors & staff it is a professional institution rendering quality eye care services with highest moral, legal and ethical standards.

Name of post : Faculty (Contractual)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : M. Optometry. Preference also to the candidates with minimum 1 year teaching experience.

Age : Not above 35 years

How to apply :

Interested Candidates may apply to:- The Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028

Last Date of Submission of application-05.10.2025

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here