Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SSUHS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Vice Chancellor in 2025. Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Guwahati, Assam, India came into being in 2009 as per The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences Act, 2007. The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences is also the only Health Sciences University in the North Eastern Region with its jurisdiction to the whole of Assam.

Name of post : Vice Chancellor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidates should be Professor of Modern System of Medicine for at least 10(ten) years altogether.

How to apply :

Candidates must submit their applications altogether in sealed envelope superscribed as “Application for the Post of Vice Chancellor, Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Assam’.

Applications of prospective candidates along with supporting documents also including NOC from the present employer must reach on or before 15th October, 2025 till 5.00 PM at the following address- The Registrar cum Member Secretary, Search Committee, Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Gauhati Medical College Building, 2nd Floor, Narakasur Hilltop, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-781032, Assam.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here