Assam Career 2025 Tea Research Association Jorhat Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Tea Research Association Jorhat Assam in 2025.

Tea Research Association Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Field Assistant (Temporary) under a project entitled “Evaluation of Biostimulant (Leaf Energy) for Plant Growth Promotion and Bio-Control Efficacy in Tea” sponsored by IBIDEN Company, Japan in 2025. The above posts are purely temporary and co-terminus with the project. The Tea Research Association, popularly known as TRA Tocklai, is the oldest and the largest tea research institute globally which looks after the research and development needs of the Indian tea industry. It carries out and promotes research on tea with the principal objective of improving overall productivity and quality. It is a pioneer in the research and development of tea and an innovator in providing extension services to the tea industry. Research on all aspects of tea cultivation is carried out at Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Jorhat, Assam and at North Bengal R&D Centre, Nagrakata, West Bengal. The ten advisory branches of TRA look after 1100 large tea estates and more than 2,00,000 small tea growers.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification :

M.Sc. in Botany/ Plant Physiology/Chemistry/ Life Sciences with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks from a recognized University.

Desirable:

Having experience in plant physiological and biochemical analysis in tea

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- + 8% HRA per month

Job Roles : Project-related research work. The candidate will have the responsibility of field trial as well as laboratory work

How to apply :

Candidate should submit a soft copy of duly filled-in-application form as enclosed below, along with Curriculum Vitae (CV), Duplicate Copy of the Documents (Testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc.) to the email id [email protected] on or before 25th April, 2025 positively.

Candidate must mention post, applied for along with project code/ name as the subject

during application process.

Only shortlisted candidate will get information abut details for interview.

Shortlisted Candidate must carry a set of photocopies of testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc. (with the originals for verification) along with the fill

in application form also as enclosed.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here