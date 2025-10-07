Assam Career 2025 Teachers' Training College Mirza Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Teachers’ Training College Mirza Assam in 2025.

Teachers’ Training College Mirza Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Principal, Assistant Professors and ICT Instructor in 2025.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. PG Degree with 55%,

2. MEd. with 55%,

3. Ph.D. in Education,

4. 10 years of teaching experience.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. MSc in Mathematics with 55%

2. MEd with 55%

3. NET / SLET / PhD

Name of post : Assistant Professor in History

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

1. MA in History with 55%

2. MEd with 55%

3. NET / SLET / PhD

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. MA in Psychology / Sociology / Philosophy with 55%

2. MEd with 55%

3. NET / SLET / PhD

Name of post : Assistant Professor in English

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. MA in English with 55%

2. MEd with 55%

3. NET / SLET / PhD

Name of post : ICT Instructor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : BCA / MCA with 55%

How to apply :

Candidates may apply through online/offline mode with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from H.S.L.C. onwards

Applicants may send applications online via email to [email protected]

Applicants may send applications offline by post or by hand submission to President, Governing Body, Teachers’ Training College (TTC) Mirza, Kamrup, Assam, PIN-781125

Last date for receipt of applications is 22nd October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here