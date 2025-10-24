Applications are invited for recruitment of over 500 vacant positions or career in UCO Bank Assam in 2025.

UCO Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of over 500 vacant positions or career of Apprentices across Assam and other locations in 2025.

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 532

Educational Qualification :

Graduate degree from recognized University/ Institutes approved by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Candidate must have completed graduation and have Mark Sheets and Provisional/ Final Degree Certificate issued from the University/ Institute/ College for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online, and no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates should mandatorily first register themselves, if eligible, in the apprenticeship portals of Government of India viz NATS portal https://nats.education.gov.in (Navigate to the “Student Register/Login” section)

LAST DATE FOR ONLINE REGISTRATION OF APPLICATION : 30-10-2025

Application Fees :

SC / ST : NIL

PwBD : Rs.400/- plus GST

GEN / OBC / EWS : Rs.800/- plus GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here