Applications are invited for recruitment of various technician positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Pump Engine Driver and Plumber Jugali on contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Pump Engine Driver (on contract basis)

No. of posts : 2

Minimum Qualification :

i) HSLC pass

ii) Having ITI Certificate in ‘Pump Operator-cum-Mechanic’ from any Govt. Institution.

iii) Desirable : Having practical experience in operating, maintaining and repairing of pumps and pump systems.

Salary : Consolidated fixed pay of Rs. 19,200/- (Rupees Nineteen Thousand Two Hundred) only per month

Name of post : Plumber Jugali (on contract basis)

No. of posts : 2

Minimum Qualification :

i) HSLC pass

ii) Having ITI Certificate of ‘Plumber’ from any Govt. Institution.

Desirable : Having practical experience in installing, repairing, and maintaining plumbing systems like pipes, fixtures, drainage systems, and potentially water treatment systems.

Salary : Consolidated fixed pay of Rs. 16,400/- (Rupees Sixteen Thousand Four Hundred) only per month.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with necessary testimonials to the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004, Assam on or before 15th September 2025

They should also send a Money Receipt/ Demand Draft of Rs. 300/- (Rupees Three Hundred) only, drawn in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code 994000), Dibrugarh

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here