Assam Career Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Assam in 2025.

Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Administrative Assistant (SAA) for State Office of the Sangathan purely on contractual basis for a period of 11 (Eleven) months and also extension of the

service shall be based on satisfactory annual performance in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Administrative Assistant (SAA)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

Graduation or equivalent examination passed with minimum 55% of marks in any stream from a recognized University/Institute and Computer Degree/Diploma.

Desirable Experience :

1. Preference shall be given to applicants having experience in Government/ Govt. Undertaking organizations on similar works.

2. Good Computer knowledge (MS-Word/MS-Excel/Tally /Power Point etc.) also with good writing/DTP skills in English & Assamese.

3. Good report & also proposal writing skills.

4. Experience of working in FinAssam, GeM Portal/ E-Procurement etc. also shall be preferred

Pay Scale : Fixed Rs. 35,000/- (Thirty-Five Thousand) with 3% annual increment also in case of continuation

Age Limit : The applicant must have minimum 35 Years of age on 1st January 2025 and maximum

upper age limit shall not exceed 50 years as on 1st January 2025.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear altogether for a walk-in-interview on 18th July 2025 from 10.30 A.M onwards at the Conference Hall of AV, Sangathan, Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019

How to apply :

The candidates shall have to mail only the duly filled-up prescribed Application Form to [email protected]. The Application Form is available in the official website https://avs.assam.gov.in

Last date of submission of ‘Application Form’ through email is 12/07/2025

An application fee of Rs.200/- (Two Hundred) only also shall have to be submitted through Demand Draft in favour of ‘Managing Director, Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Assam’ payable at Guwahati. The Original Demand Draft shall have to be produced during the time of document verification.

After receipt of application forms through email, a Document Verification shall be conducted also. Date of Document Verification shall be communicated through aforementioned official website in due course of time.

In the date of Document verification, Aptitude Test, Writing Skill & also Computer Literacy Test shall be conducted for eligible candidates.

If the numbers of eligible applicants are found larger, then 1:5 applicants shall be called for ‘Document Verification & Interview’ purely based on merit and experience in relevant field.

Interview shall be conducted by a duly formed ‘Selection Committee’ comprising with experts.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here