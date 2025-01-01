Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Assam.

Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal in Adarsha Vidyalayas. The nature of engagement shall be purely contractual for a period of 11 (eleven) months only, which may get extension subject to satisfactory annual performance. Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan is an autonomous body under the Department of School Education, Government of Assam and has registration under the relevant provision of Societies Registration Act, 1860, which administers Adarsha Vidyalayas, Assam. In order to provide qualitative and national standard of schooling at Elementary, Secondary & Higher Secondary Level for children in the age group of 6 (six) to 18 (eighteen) years specially in rural and remote areas of Assam and to give scope to rural talents who are unable to afford English medium education. Adarsha Vidyalayas saw establishment and operation as CBSE affiliated English medium schools. At present there are 56 (fifty-six) nos. of Adarsha Vidyalayas in Assam scattered over 45 (forty-five) Legislative Assembly Constituencies.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 7

Educational Qualification:

a) Master’s Degree in Arts/Science/ Commerce from a recognized University with minimum 55% of marks.

b) B.Ed degree froma recognized University / Institutions (recognized by National Council for Teacher Education).

Experience: Minimum 08 years of teaching experience in any Government / Semi Government / Government recognized /Private reputed CBSE/SEBA affiliated Senior Secondary (10+2) School / College including JNV/KV.

Desirable :

a) Good communication skills in English, Assamese or local vernacular language.

b) Good interpersonal skills, management & leadership quality, administrative ability & integrity and computer proficiency

Age:

A candidate must not be less than 35 years

He / She should not be more than 50 years of age as on 1st January, 2024.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rectteduassam.in/adarsha_vidyalaya/2024/principal/

Last date of receipt of application is 16th January 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here