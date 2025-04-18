Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AHIDMS Guwahati Assam.

Assam Health Infrastructure Development and Management Society (AHIDMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Quality Specialist on contractual basis for the World Bank funded “Assam State Secondary Healthcare Initiative for Service Delivery Transformation (ASSIST), project.” Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS) has been created under Medical Education & Research Department, Govt. of Assam, with the principal goal to function as an apex autonomous body of the Government of Assam for planning, monitoring, coordination and/ or also implementation of projects funded by JICA or any other externally financed /aided or by any other source in the Medical Education & Research Department sector as may be authorized by the Government of Assam from time to time. The society is altogether registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 with the registration no RS/KAM(M)/263/Z/511 of 2021-2022. The Society is headed by a Governing Body chaired by Hon’ble Minister Health & Family Welfare and having Senior Secretaries also from all concerned department like Health, Finance, T & D, PWD, Power, Rural development, Revenue and PHE and the Executive Committee headed by the Chief Secretary and having representatives from different Directorates/Missions/Corporation of Health department and other departments. The Project Management Unit (PMU) is headed by the Project Director.

Name of post : Senior Quality Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per AHIDMS Guwahati Assam norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 25th April 2025 from 11 AM onwards. Reporting time is 10 AM. The venue is altogether at the office of the Project Director, AHIDMS, 4th floor, Nayantara Supermarket, Sixmile, Guwahati-781022, Assam

How to apply :

The candidates shall have to bring laptop, original certificates/ testimonials along with a set a self- attested copies also of the same, for the interview/ test along with the filled in application form for the position provided in the website, https://ahidms.assam.gov.in. The original certificates/ documents will be returned furnished after corroboration with the self-attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here