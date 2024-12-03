Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant positions or career in AIDC Guwahati Assam.

Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Engineer (Civil). Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited has been incorporated in the year 1965 and it has got registration under the Companies Act. 1956. Its objectives are to promote, establish and execute industries / projects or enterprises for manufacture and production of plant and machinery tools, implements etc. which in the opinion of the company are likely to promote. It also aims to promote and operate schemes for industrial development of Assam. The company aid, assist and finance any industrial undertaking, project or enterprise whether owned or run by Government, statutory body, private company or individual with capital credit, means or resources for prosecution of its works and business. AIDC also promote and establish companies and associations for execution of industrial undertakings. The company also aims to procure capital for or to provide machinery equipments and other facilities to any company or association for the purpose of carrying into effect any objects connected with the industrial development and to subscribe for underwrite or otherwise deal with shares, debentures. Its vision is enriching the state of Assam through a vibrant and sustained industrial growth. Its mission is facilitating the continuous and speedy industrial growth through optimal utilization of available resources.

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 7

Eligibility Criteria : As per AIDC Guwahati norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://aidcrecruitment.co.in/

They can submit w.e.f. 10 AM of 9th December 2024 to midnight of 29th December 2024

Candidates must apply in prescribed form altogether through online mode only.

No other mode for submission of application are altogether acceptable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here