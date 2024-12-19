Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Nurse under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) with support from Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), Government of India and nationally coordinated by NDDTC, AIIMS Delhi which are to be filled on purely contractual basis. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) – Guwahati is an autonomous Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare – Government of India. It was also established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY) in May 2017. The foundation stone of the Institute was also laid by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on May 26, 2017. The Institute has been set up with the aim of correcting regional imbalances in quality tertiary level healthcare and attaining self-sufficiency in graduate and postgraduate medical education. The Institute intends to develop model patterns of teaching in undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in all its branches to demonstrate a high standard of medical education to all medical colleges and other allied institutions in India. AIIMS Guwahati will comprise of a medical college with an annual intake 125 MBBS students and a nursing college with an annual intake of 75 students. The hospital will deliver OPD and also emergency services and will have a 750-bedded in-patient facility managed by speciality and super-speciality departments equipped with all state-of-the-art amenities. Dr. Chitra Sarkar, a renowned neuropathologist and former Professor of Pathology and former Dean (Research), AIIMS – New Delhi, was nominated as the first President of AIIMS Guwahati, in March 2020.

Name of post : Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : ANM

Desirable : GNM / BSc Nursing

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years and also maximum 40 years

Job Roles :

Dispensing medications as prescribed by the doctor Maintain records related to dispensing as applicable Provide first-aid in case of absence of the medical doctor Maintain records related to stock management Registering new and follow-up patients Making clinical file for all new patients Ensuring that records are maintained as prescribed under the scheme Preparing monthly reports under supervision of other staff of ATF Assisting in account maintenance altogether Any other duty also assigned by the Nodal Officer

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their application using the link altogether https://forms.gle/yyyR1nR9B5ZYeKeA8

Last date for receipt of application is altogether up to 12:00 am midnight on the date January 08, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here