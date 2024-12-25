Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate-I purely on contractual basis in the extramural research project titled “Development and Implementation of Proactive Integrated Mental Health Care Model for Hospitalized Surgical Patients: Quasi-Experimental Trial from North-East India” sanctioned to Dr. Kewithinwangbo Newme, Assistant Professor, Department of General Surgery.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Master Degree in Psychology or Public Health or Equivalent

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable:

Candidates should have qualified NET (CSIRUGC) including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) or GATE or any other national eligibility examination conducted by Central Govt Departments and

their agencies or Institutions Candidates should possess good communication and writing skills in English, Hindi and Assamese One year Experience in the field of research work after obtaining the eligibility qualification. Should have basic computer skills to operate MS office (Word/ Excel)

Also Read : 10 Delicious Desserts to Sweeten Your Christmas

Emoluments :

Rs. 35,960 /- Per month (Inclusive of HRA) (Consolidated) for the candidate who possesses valid

CSIR / UGC-JRF / NET / GATE / Qualified National Level Test conducted by Central Govt. Depts and

their agencies along with essential qualification Rs. 29,000 (Inclusive of HRA) (Consolidated) for the candidate who possesses only essential

qualification

Age Limit : Upto 35 years as on the date of written test/Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled-up application form along with certificate of age, qualification, experience to [email protected] (all documents merged as a single PDF file in same order as given above).

Applicants should mail the applications to above mail id on or before 05/01/2025, 5 PM

Subject line should be “Application for Post of (Name of the post applied).”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here