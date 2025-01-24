Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Research Scientist-I (Medical), Project Technical Support Staff-III for the National Health Research Priority (NHRP) project entitled, “ICMR’s Multistate Implementation research study on integration of screening and management of mental and substance use disorders with other Non-communicable (ICMR-MINDS),” funded by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Government of India under Principal Investigator, Dr. Limalemla Jamir, Assistant Professor, Department of Community

& Family Medicine

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-I (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Essential Qualification : MBBS/BDS with valid Assam Medical/Dental Council registration

Desirable :

Candidates with MBBS/BDS and Masters in Public Health are desired Atleast two years of work experience post-MBBS/BDS in Primary Health Centres/ National Health Programs is also desired Previous Research Experience (publications/ presentations) is also desired Fluency (spoken and written) in English and Assamese Proficiency in computer skills including use of MS Office

Emoluments : Rs. 67,000/- + HRA, as also admissible at AIIMS Guwahati

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 2

Minimum Essential Qualification : Three Years Graduate in psychology/social work/nursing + three years’ experience OR Post Graduate in psychology /public health/social work

Desirable :

Candidates with atleast one year experience in health sector/mental healthcare settings are desired B.Sc Nursing candidates with atleast one year experience of community health service are also encouraged to apply Previous Research Experience (publications/ presentations) preferable Fluency (spoken and written) in English and Assamese Proficiency in computer skills including use of MS Office

Emoluments : Rs. 28,000/- + HRA, as also admissible at AIIMS Guwahati

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their application altogether using this Google Form Link:

Project Research Scientist-I (Medical): https://forms.gle/DgjtLeGiuAcdCKTT6

Project Technical Support-III : https://forms.gle/o6kSWAbbwLw4VeY36

This application form will altogether close on 27th January, 2025 at 12:00 Noon. No applications also will be considered after the form has been closed.

Self-attested hard copies of all the documents submitted in the online application must be received altogether by 28th January, 2025 by 5:00 PM, at the Office of the Principal Investigator, Dr. Limalemla Jamir, Assistant Professor, Department of Community and Family Medicine, AIIMS-Guwahati, Kamrup, Assam-781101, after which no hard copies will be accepted.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here