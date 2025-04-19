Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Air Force School Jorhat Assam.

Air Force School Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Helper.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)- History, Economics, Political Science, Sociology (Regular)

No. of posts : 4 ( 1 each)

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) A Masters Degree in History / Economic (Economics/ Applied Economics / Business Economics) / Political Science / Sociology from any University recognized by the Govt of India/UGC/AICTE with minimum aggregate marks of 50% in the subject and 50% in aggregate.

(b) A BEd Degree or its equivalent from a college /university recognized by Govt of India/ AICTE/ UGC/National Council of Teachers Education.

Age Limit : 21 to 50 years

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teachers (PGT)- Social Studies (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) A Masters or a Bachelor’s Degree from any University recognised by the Govt of India/ UGC/ AICTE with a minimum marks of 50 percent in the subject and 50 percent in the aggregate, including electives and languages, in the combination of subjects as any two out of History, Geography, Economics or Political Science, of which one must be either History or Geography.

(b) A BEd Degree or its equivalent from a college /university recognized by Govt of India/ AICTE/ UGC/National Council of Teachers Education

Age Limit : 21 to 50 years

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)- Hindi (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) A Masters or a Bachelor’s Degree from any University recognised by the Govt of India/ UGC/ AICTE. Minimum marks of 50 percent in the subject and 50 percent in the aggregate, is necessary including Hindi as an elective subject at Degree level.

(b) A BEd Degree or its equivalent from a college /university recognized by Govt of India/ AICTE/ UGC/ National Council of Teachers Education.

Age Limit : 21 to 50 years

Name of post : Helper (Regular)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Candidate should be suitable for Multi –Tasking.

Age Limit : 21 to 50 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply on prescribed form, available in the School website (www.afsjorhat.in). They should send it to AIR FORCE SCHOOL JORHAT, AIR FORCE STATION, JORHAT, P.O: ROWRIAH, JORHAT, ASSAM -785005 by post/ hand / courier . Please mention Email ID for faster communication. Scanned copy of forms may also be forwarded on School email ID : [email protected]

The last date for submission of application: 20 April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here