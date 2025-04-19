Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Air Force School Tezpur Assam.

Air Force School Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT) and Nursery Trained Teacher (NTT).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : TGT (Hindi, Sanskrit, Health Wellness, English, Science, Maths, Social Science)

No. of posts : 7 ( 1 each)

Qualification & Experience :

i) A Masters or a Bachelor’s Degree from any University recognised by the Govt of India/ UGC/ AICTE with a minimum marks of 50 percent in the subject and 50 percent in the aggregate, including electives and languages

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ii) A Bachelor of Education Degree or its equivalent from a college/ university recognised by Govt of India/AICTE/UGC/National Council of Teachers Education. However, B.Ed. degree is not mandatory for the post of TGT (Computers), TGT (Music), TGT (Games), TGT (Drawing)and Health

Wellness Teacher.

Name of post : TGT (Special Educator)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Minimum requirement of RCI approved qualification for appointment of Special Educator.

(i) Graduate with B Ed (Special Educator).

Or

(ii) B Ed(general) with one-year Diploma in Special Educator.

Or

(iii) B Ed(general) with two-year Diploma in Special Educator.

Or

(iv) B Ed(general) with Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Educator(PGPC).

Or

(v) B Ed Special Education and Post Graduate Professional Certificate in Special Education (PGPC).

Or

(vi) PG Diploma in Special Education and (Mental Retardation)

Or

(vii) PG Diploma in Special Education (Multiple Disability: Physical & Neurological)

Or

(viii) PG Diploma in Special Education (Locomotor Impairment and Cerebral Palsy)

Or

(ix) Secondary level Teacher Training Course in Visual Impairment.

Or

(x) Senior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf.

Or

(xi) BA B Ed in Visual Impairment.

Name of post : PRT

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) from a recognized board.

Or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B El Ed)

Or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (special education)

Or

Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B Ed) from any NCTE recognized institution along with six-month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NC??.

Name of post : PRT (Drawing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Diploma in Drawing and Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphic Art from any Govt recognised institution

OR

Four years’ Diploma in Fine Arts and Crafts from Viswa Bharati, Shanti

OR

Diploma in Fine Arts from Govt. School of Arts and Crafts, Patna

OR

M.A. in Drawing and Painting from Agra University, Agra

OR

Degree/ Diploma in Fine Arts from Regional Colleges of Education

Name of post : NTT

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : Senior Secondary with Nursery Teachers Training diploma or diploma in Nursery/Montessori/Pre-Primary Teachers Training or Diploma in Elementary Education from a Govt recognised institution. While candidates with higher qualifications may apply, preference is to

be given to candidates with diploma in Nursery/Montessori Training

How to apply :

Application forms are available for download from the school website

https://airforceschooltezpur.in/public/announcements.php

Candidates must fill the form by hand and ensure all information is accurate and complete.

Submit the filled application either in person or by post to the school office of AIR FORCE SCHOOL TEZPUR, PO-SALONIBARI, DIST-SONITPUR, ASSAM PINCODE 784104

The last date for submission of applications is 25 April 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here