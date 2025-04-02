Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AIWTD Society Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Social Development Expert and Office Management Assistant in 2025. The positions are open for recruitment for the implementation of the Assam Inland Water Transport Project with financing from the World Bank. The project aims to transform the quality of inland water transport services and integrate high quality passenger and vehicle ferry services into Assam’s wider transport network.

Name of post : Social Development Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s/ Post Graduate Degree in relevant discipline e.g., Social Work/ Sociology /Anthropology

Experience :

1. Minimum 10 years of experience in (land acquisition process), involuntary resettlement, stakeholder engagement & consultation and community participation, socio-economic surveys, conducting Social Impact Assessments, monitoring and implementation of Social Management Plans; preferably waterways, IWT or Port and Marine related infrastructure projects.

2. Minimum 3 years of experience in any World Bank/ADB funded projects/Externally Aided Projects or similar Govt. of India funded projects/National level reputed projects.

3. Knowledge/understanding of social impacts of large infrastructure projects; associated mitigation measures; and community consultations.

4. Strong understanding and past experience of implementing World Bank Social Safeguard policies and ESHS guidelines;

5. Field experience in assessing project site issues, vulnerabilities/risks as well as supervising/ inspecting/monitoring projects during implementation to mitigate and monitor social impacts;

6. Experience of working as social/resettlement official/expert for major Infrastructure projects;

7. Familiarity with the working of State Government/Central Government/Projects funded by multi-lateral Agencies and preferably, work experience with a wide range of stakeholders including NGOs and international organizations

8. Well versed with Central and States Acts and Policies related to land acquisition, provision of R&R, Labour laws etc.

9. Familiar with World Bank, ADB, IFC and other multilateral funding agency’s safeguard’s policies and guidelines.

10. Proficiency in use of Computers to manage data base and generation of reports (MS Word, Excel, and PPT) with overall good communication skills (in English and Hindi); knowledge of Assamese language is preferable

11. Have exposure to developmental sector aligned with National Sustainable development Goals and associated communication/advocacy and raise awareness among a wide spectrum of the populations and stakeholders.

12. Have a fair knowledge of regulatory and legal environment related to development sector e.g. “Right to fair compensation and Transparency in land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013 ” domain knowledge of working of NGO/ charitable institutions in the country.

Name of post : Office Management Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in any diciplinary from a Govt. recognized University and Post Graduate

in any diciplinary is preferrable.

Experience: Advanced knowledge of Office Management, proficiency in MS Office Applications (like Word, Excel, Power Point, MS Project etc.) including email, along with minimum 4 (four) years of experience in any World Bank fundedprojects/ Externally aided projects or similar Govt. of India funded projects.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 8th April 2025 from 11 AM onwards. The venue is in AIWTD Society, 3rd Floor, Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Ulubari, Guwahati– 7, Assam.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear before the selection committee with all original documents in support of age, qualification, and experience. They should also bring along self-attested photocopies of the same. The candidates are also required to carry 2 copies of recent passport photograph along with the prescribed application form available on the AIWTDS website

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3