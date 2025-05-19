Assam Career AMSCL Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various financial positions or career in AMSCL Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Finance Controller in 2025. The appointment shall be on a Fixed Term Contract basis and is renewable depending on performance and mutual agreement basis. Other monetary/non-monetary benefits as per applicable policies of the organization. Assam Medical Services Corporation (AMSCL) was incorporated under the Companies Act 2013 on 22nd June, 2016. The primary objective of AMSCL is to act as the central procurement agency for procuring essential drugs, surgical consumables, equipments etc. on behalf of all the Directorates under Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam, National Health Mission, Assam and National AYUSH Mission, Assam. This objective extends to any other directorate/ body/ agency/mission that may be created under the Health & Family Welfare Department in future. The procurement operations at AMSCL commenced on 1st April, 2022.

Name of post : Senior Finance Controller

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Retired AFS Officer who were holding a post not below the rank of Financial Advisor/Senior Financial Advisor/Director Finance before retirement preferably Senior Financial Advisor/Director

Finance.

OR

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

C.A/I.C.W.A with minimum 12 years post qualification work experience also in handling financial matters in a reputed organization.

Desirable Experience: Experience also in dealing with Health Sector Scheme / Finance in Government Sector.

Age: The candidate should be upto 65 years altogether as on 1st January 2025. Relaxation in Maximum Age altogether for SC/ST candidates – 5 years, OBC/MOBC candidates – 3 years, PwD candidates – 10 years.

How to apply :

Candidates have to apply online altogether in the AMSCL, Assam website hosted at https://amscl.assam.gov.in.

Online application will be received till 22.05.2025.

The schedule of interview / selection test for the respective position will be published in the website https://amscl.assam.gov.in in due course of time along with the list of provisionally shortlisted

candidates also.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here