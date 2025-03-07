Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in DC Office Barpeta Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Barpeta Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 11 vacant posts or career on purely temporary basis for One Stop Centre under Mission Shakti for Barpeta District.

Name of post : Centre Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 36,000/- per month (fixed)

Eligibility Criteria: Any Woman having Masters in Law / Social Work / Sociology / Social Science/

Psychology with at least 5 years experience of working on woman related relevant domains in an

administrative set-up with a Government or Non- Government project/ programme and preferably with at least 1 year experience of counseling either within or outside the same set-up. For existing staff, 3 years experience is mandatory for applying for the post. The applicant should be a resident of Barpeta district.

Name of post : Case Worker

No. of posts : 2

Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 25,000/- per month (fixed)

Eligibility Criteria: Any Woman having a Bachelor in Law/ Social Work/Sociology/ Social Science/ Psychology with at least 3 years experience of working on woman related relevant domains in a

Government or Non- Government project/programme. The applicant should be a resident of Barpeta district.

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 25,000/- per month (fixed)

Eligibility Criteria: Any Woman having professional degree/ diploma in Psychology/psychiatry/

neurosciences with a back ground of health sector and preferably with at least 3 years experience of

working within a Government or Non- Government health project/ programme at district level.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 20,000/- per month (fixed)

Eligibility Criteria: Any Graduate with at least Diploma in computers/ IT etc. with a minimum of 3

years experience in data management, process documentation and web-based reporting formats, video conferencing at state or district level with Government or Non- Government / IT -based organizations.

Name of post : Multi-Purpose Worker (MPW) / Cook

No. of posts : 3

Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 14,000/- per month (fixed)

Eligibility Criteria: Any women who is literate with knowledge/experience of working in the relevant domain. The candidates should be minimum Class VIII Passed

Name of post : Security / Night Guard

No. of posts : 3

Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 12,000/- per month (fixed)

Eligibility Criteria: Any person having 2 years experience of working as security personnel in a

Government or reputed organization at the district! state level. Helshe should preferably be retired

Military/Para-Military personnel. The candidates should be minimum Class HSSLC Passed (12th

Passed).

How to apply :

Candidates having the requisite qualification and experience may submit the applications mentioning the Name of Post at the Drop Box kept in front of the office chamber of the Addl. District Commissioner (SW) Barpeta, Room No.9 from 05-03-2025 to 25-03-2025 during the office hour.

Candidates are requested to submit their CV along with the self-attested necessary documents as follows / Documents to be submitted along with the CV:-

Educational Qualification certificate Age-proof certificate Voter ID Card Aadhaar Card Experience Certificate

The short listed candidates will be intimated about the selection process through the personal

email ids of the candidates. The candidates should mandatorily provide their personal working phone numbers and email ids

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here