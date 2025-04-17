Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in RITES Assam.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Engineers.

Name of post : Senior Resident Engineer/ S&T

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics/ Electrical Engineering or equivalent

OR

Diploma in Electronics/ Electrical Engineering or equivalent

Experience :

For Degree holders- 7 years in Infrastructure Projects of Railway Signalling

For Diploma holders– 10 years in Infrastructure Projects of Railway Signalling

Name of post : Senior Resident Engineer/ Electrical- General Services

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics/ Electrical Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic

streams of Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or equivalent

OR

Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or equivalent.

Experience :

For Degree holders- 07 years

For Diploma holders- 10 years

Name of post : Planning & Procurement Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering or equivalent

OR

Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent

Experience :

For Degree holders : 04 years

For Diploma holders : 07 years

Name of post : Section Engineer/ Civil

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering or equivalent

OR

Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent

Experience :

For Degree holders- 04 years

For Diploma holders- 07 years

Name of post : Drawing and Design Engineer/ S&T

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics and communication/ Electronics/ Electrical Engineering or equivalent

OR

Diploma in Electronics and communication/ Electronics/ Electrical Engineering or equivalent

Experience :

For Degree holders- 04 years in designing Railway Signalling

For Diploma holders- 07 years in designing Railway Signalling

Name of post : Drawing and design Engineer/ Electrical

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic

streams of Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or equivalent

OR

Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or equivalent

Experience :

For Degree holders- 04 years in Infrastructure Projects involving Railway electrification aspects.

For Diploma holders- 07 years in Infrastructure Projects involving Railway electrification aspects

Name of post : Section Engineer – Electrical

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic

streams of Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or equivalent

OR

Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or equivalent

Experience :

For Degree holders- 04 years

For Diploma holders- 07 years

Name of post : QS & Billing Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering or equivalent

OR

Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent

Experience :

For Degree holders- 04 years

For Diploma holders- 07 years

Name of post : Design Engineer / Civil

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent

Experience : For Degree holders- 04 years

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in Interviews will be conducted from 28.04.2025 to 30.04.2025. Venue is Shikhar, Plot 1, Leisure Valley, RITES Bhawan, Sector 29, Gurugram, 122001, Haryana. Candidates have to report directly for appearing in selection process at above mentioned venue between 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM

How to apply :

Interested candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply

online in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website http://www.rites.com

Last date of submission of online application is 29.04.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here