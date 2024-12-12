Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant positions or career in Gyanpeeth Degree College Assam.

Gyanpeeth Degree College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor (having latest UGC norms), Laboratory Assistant and Laboratory Bearer.

Name of posts :

Assistant Professor in Mathematics

Assistant Professor in Botany

Assistant Professor in Physics

Assistant Professor in Chemistry

Assistant Professor in Zoology

Laboratory Assistant

Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts :

Assistant Professor in Mathematics : 3

Assistant Professor in Botany : 3

Assistant Professor in Physics : 3

Assistant Professor in Chemistry : 3

Assistant Professor in Zoology : 3

Laboratory Assistant : 1

Laboratory Bearer : 4

Eligibility Criteria :

Assistant Professor : Educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per the Assam Govt. O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated: 24.01.2022 & O.M. No. ASE.626/2021/3 dated: 15.12.2021 (available in https://directorateofhighereducation.assam.govt.in)

Laboratory Assistant : Graduate in Arts/Commerce/Science with a Diploma/Certificate Course

of Computer Operation

Laboratory Bearer : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not exceed 38 yrs as on 01.01.2024 & relaxation of 5 yrs for SC/ST, 3 yrs for OBC/MOBC and 10 yrs for PWD candidates is admissible.

How to apply :

For the posts of Assistant Professors, candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam (available in the DHE website https://directorateofhighereducation.assam.gov.in) along with complete bio-data and all self- attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable NEFT of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only, drawn in favor of the Principal I/C, Gyanpeeth Degree College, Nikashi payable at Account No. 386205000384, IFSCICIC0003862, ICICI Bank, Mushalpur Branch

For the posts of Laboratory Assistant & Laboratory Bearer, candidates may send their applications in the format of Assam Gazette Part-IX Standard Form along with complete bio-data and all self- attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable NEFT of Rs. 300/- (Rupees three hundred) only, drawn in favor of the Principal I/C, Gyanpeeth Degree College, Nikashi, and payable at Account No. 386205000384, IFSC- ICIC0003862, ICICI Bank, Mushalpur Branch

The applications must reach the Principal I/C, Gyanpeeth Degree College, Nikashi, P.O.: Nikashi-781372, Baksa, B.T.R., Assam

Last date for receipt of applications is 22nd December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here