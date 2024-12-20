Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant positions or career in Murkong Selek College Assam.

Murkong Selek College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor (having latest UGC norms), Laboratory Assistant and Laboratory Bearer.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 15

Subject wise vacancies :

Physics : 3

Zoology : 3

Chemistry : 3

Botany : 3

Mathematics : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per the Assam Govt. O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated: 24.01.2022 & O.M. No. ASE.626/2021/3 dated: 15.12.2021 (available in

https://directorateofhighereducation.assam.govt.in)

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Graduate in Arts/Commerce/Science with a Diploma/Certificate Course of Computer Operation

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria : Class VIII passed.

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not exceed 38 yrs as on 01.01.2024 & relaxation of 5 yrs for SC/ST, 3 yrs for OBC/MOBC and 10 yrs for PWD candidates is admissible.

How to apply :

For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam (available in the DHE website https://directorateofhighereducation.assam.gov.in) along with complete bio-data and all self- attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only, drawn in favour of Principal, Murkong Selek College, Jonai, payable at SBI, Jonai Branch, Jonai (Account No., IFSC Code SBIN0005557)

For the posts of Laboratory Assistant & Laboratory Bearer, candidates may send their applications in the format of Assam Gazette Part-IX Standard Form and accompanied by a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only, drawn in favour of Principal, Murkong Selek College, Jonai, payable at SBI, Jonai Branch, Jonai (Account No., IFSC Code SBIN0005557)

The applications must reach the Principal, Murkong Selek College, P.O. – Jonai, Dist – Dhemaji, Assam , PIN-787060

Last date for receipt of applications is January 3, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here