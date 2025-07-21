Applications are invited for recruitment of 262 vacant positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Workpersons Grade III, V and VII

Name of post : Workpersons (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 111

Post Code wise vacancies :

BLR12025 : 14

OSG12025 : 44

JTF12025 : 51

PHS12025 : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 26,600.00 – 90,000.00

Qualification & Experience :

BLR12025 :

(i) Passed Class 10 from a Government recognized Board.

(ii) Must possess valid 2nd Class Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Authority.

OSG12025 :

(i) Passed Class 10 from a Government recognized Board.

(ii) Must have minimum 03 (three) years post qualification full time work experience not below the rank of Constable in General Duty or equivalent from State Police/ State Armed Forces/ Defence/ CAPF (BSF, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, etc.).

JTF12025 :

(i) Passed Class 10+2 from a Government recognized Board/University.

(ii) 01 (one) year Diploma/ Certificate in Fire & Safety from Government recognized Board/ University/ Institute or Sub Officers Course from NFSC, Nagpur.

(iii)Must possess valid Professional Heavy Motor Vehicle Driving License (TRANS category Driving License) issued by Competent Authority as per Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and its amendments & Central Motors Vehicles Rules, 1989 and its amendments.

PHS12025 :

(i) Passed Class 10+2 from a Government recognized Board/University.

(ii) Passed Diploma/ Certificate in Sanitary Inspector course or Diploma/ Certificate in Health Inspector course or Diploma/ Certificate in Sanitary Health Inspector course or Diploma/ Certificate in Public Health Sanitization course of minimum 01 (one) year duration from a Government recognized Board/University/Institute.

(iii)Must have minimum 01 (one) year post qualification full time work experience in a State/ Central Government Organization/ Urban Local Bodies (ULB) such as Municipal Corporation, Municipality, Notified Area Committee, Town Area Committee, Special Purpose Agency, Township,

Port Trust, Cantonment Board etc./ PSUs/ Private Sector Organization/ Registered Private Firms while handling jobs related to the following:

(a) municipal solid waste management or,

(b) vector control/taxonomic studies or,

(c) managing drainage system

Name of post : Workpersons (Grade-V)

No. of posts : 16

Post Code wise vacancies :

TBR12025 : 14

NTR12025 : 1

SAH12025 : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 32,000.00 – 1,27,000.00

Qualification & Experience :

TBR12025 :

(i) Passed Class 10 from a Government recognized Board.

(ii) Must possess valid 1st Class Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Authority

NTR12025 :

(i) Passed B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PB-B.Sc.) from an Institute recognized by Indian Nursing Council.

(ii) Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification full time work experience in the field of nursing in State/ Central Government Organizations/ PSUs/ Private Sector Organization after obtaining registration from State Nursing Council.

(iii) Must be registered with the State Nursing Council.

SAH12025 :

(i) Passed Bachelor’s Degree with Major/Honours in Hindi from a Government recognized University/ Institute. Should have English as one of the subjects in Graduation.

(ii) Must have Certificate or Diploma in Hindi Translator Course of minimum 01 (one) year duration from a Government recognized Board/University/Institute.

(iii)Must have 06 (six) months Diploma/Certificate in Computer Applications and be conversant with bilingual processing (i.e. Hindi & English Typing).

(iv) Must have minimum 01 (one) year post qualification full time work experience in Hindi to English translation jobs and vice versa in State/Central Government Organization/ PSUs/ Private Sector Organizations/ Registered Private Firms

Name of post : Workpersons (Grade-VII)

No. of posts : 135

Post Code wise vacancies :

CHE12025 : 4

CIV12025 : 11

COM12025 : 2

INS12025 : 25

MEC12025 : 62

ELE12025 : 31

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/94484/Index.html

Last date for submission of applications is 18th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here