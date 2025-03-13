Applications are invited for recruitment of 47 vacant positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor Grade-I / Assistant Professor Grade-II

No. of posts : 47

Eligibility Criteria : As per NIT Silchar norms

How to apply :

Candidate must apply through online recruitment portal http://recruitment.nits.ac.in

Last date of submission of online application form will be 10 (ten) days after publication in the Employment Newspaper.

Candidates need to send the filled in downloaded online application form duly signed along with credit point summary sheet, and self-attested supporting documents such as relevant testimonials, application fees, certificate of age proof, educational certificates, experience certificates, proof of applicable application fee, etc., by speed/ registered posts to the Dean (FW), National Institute of Technology Silchar, P.O. REC Silchar – 788010, Dist. Cachar, Assam on or before 15 (fifteen) days from the last date of submission of online application. The name of the department and post applied for, must be clearly mentioned on the envelope

Persons employed in Government and Semi-Government organizations should submit the application through proper channel with advance copy directly to Dean (F.W), National Institute of Technology, Silchar, P.O. Silchar – 788 010, Assam. Those who fail to submit through proper channel should produce NOC at the time of interview.

Application Fees :

Application fees of Rs. 1,200.00 for General/OBC candidates & Rs. 600.00 for SC/ST/PWD/EWS candidates to be paid directly through online payment SB Collect portal at State Bank of India

(https://www.onlinesbi.com).

Follow the Instructions given below for making your payments-

a. Access https://www.onlinesbi.sbi/sbicollect/icollecthome.htm

b. Select Type of Category as ‘Educational Institutions’

c. Select State as ‘Assam’

d. Select the Name of the institution as “Online Fee collection account NIT Silchar”

e. Select the payment category as “Application fee for Faculty Recruitment 2025”

f. Fill the necessary fields.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here