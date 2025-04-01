Applications are invited for recruitment of over 60 vacant positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Administrative Assistant, Junior Accountant, Pharmacist, Section Assistant, Junior Electrician, Associate Professor & equivalent and Assistant professor & equivalent under Faculty of Veterinary Science & Fishery Science, Associate Professor & equivalent and Assistant professor & equivalent under Faculty of Agriculture & Community Science.

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

The minimum educational qualification of the candidate shall be a Bachelor Degree in Science/Arts/

Commerce of a Govt. recognized University. Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application is desirable

Name of post : Junior Accountant

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

The minimum educational qualification of the candidate shall be a Bachelor Degree in Science/Arts/

Commerce of a Govt. recognized University

Name of post : Pharmacist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) The minimum educational qualification of the candidate shall be HSLC or its equivalent examination pass.

b) Diploma in Pharmacy from a State/Central Govt. recognized institute.

c) Preference shall be given to persons having experience of serving in Govt. recognized hospitals.

Name of post : Section Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : H.S.S.L.C or equivalent (10+2 Examination) passed from any recognized Board/ Council.

Name of post : Junior Electrician

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Trade Certificate from any Govt. ITI in trade of Electrician with 2-3 years work experience in relevant field.

Name of post : Associate Professor & equivalent (Veterinary Science)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Passed Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science as relevant to the requirement of the post.

ii) Secured minimum 55% marks or Minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (MCGPA) of 3.00 in 4 point scale or 7.00 in 10 point scale at the Master’s degree level in the discipline relevant to the requirement of the post from an Indian university or a foreign university.

iii) Ph.D. Degree in any field (unless specified) of the concerned discipline.

iv) A minimum of 8(eight) years of service experience (excluding the period spent in obtaining Ph.D. Degree) in teaching/ research/ extension as Jr. Scientist/ Assistant Professor or Equivalent in a university research/extension institution.

or

v) The candidate must have published at least 5 (five) publications (research paper, book, chapter of book, review paper, monograph) in the entire period as Jr. Scientist or Equivalent.

vi) A minimum score (49 out of 70) as stipulated in the ‘Academic Performance Indicator’ (API) based ‘Performance Based Appraisal System’ (PBAS), prescribed for Direct Recruitment in AAU to be

called for interview.

Name of post : Assistant Professor & equivalent ( Faculty of Veterinary & Fishery Sciences)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

i. Passed Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science/Fishery Science as relevant to the requirement of the post.

ii. Secured minimum 55% marks or minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (MCGPA) of 3.00 in 4 point scale or 7.00 in 10 point scale at the Master’s degree level in the discipline relevant to the requirement of the post from an Indian university or a foreign university.

iii. Qualified National Eligibility Test (NET). NET is not required for disciplines in which NET is not conducted. NET is waived for candidates with Ph.D. degree, provided such degree is obtained under course credit system in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree, 2009 Regulation)and the candidate has at least two full length publications having NAAS rating not less than 4, on the last date of submission of application.

iv. A minimum score (48 out of 80 for General & 44 out of 80 for SC/ST) as stipulated in the ‘Academic Performance Indicator’ (API) based ‘Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS), prescribed for Direct Recruitment in AAU to be called for interview.

Name of post : Senior Scientist / Breeder

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) Passed Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture as relevant to the requirement of the post.

ii) Secured minimum 55% marks or Minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (MCGPA) of 3.00 in 4 point scale or 7.00 in 10 point scale at the Master’s degree level in the discipline relevant to the requirement of the post from an Indian university or a foreign university.

iii) Ph.D. Degree in any field (unless specified)of the concerned discipline.

iv) A minimum of 8(eight) years of service experience (excluding the period spent in obtaining Ph.D. Degree) in teaching/ research/ extension as Jr. Scientist/ Assistant Professor or Equivalent in university or research/extension institution.

v) The candidate must have published at least 5 (five) publications (research paper, book, chapter of book, review paper, monograph) in the entire period as Jr. Scientist or Equivalent.

vi) A minimum score (49 out of 70) as stipulated in the ‘Academic Performance Indicator (API) based ‘Performance Based Appraisal System’ (PBAS), prescribed for Direct Recruitment in AAU to be

called for interview.

Name of post : Assistant Professor & equivalent ( Faculty of Agriculture & Community Sciences)

No. of posts : 23

Qualification :

i. Passed Bachelor’s Degree in relevant disciplines

ii. Secured minimum 55% marks or minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (MCGPA) of 3.00 in 4 point scale or 7.00 in 10 point scale at the Master’s degree level in the discipline relevant to the requirement of the post from an Indian university or a foreign university.

iii. Qualified National Eligibility Test (NET). NET is not required for disciplines in which NET is not conducted. NET is waived for candidates with Ph.D. degree, provided such degree is obtained under course credit system in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree, 2009 Regulation)and the candidate has at least two full length publications having NAAS rating not less than 4, on the last date of submission of application.

iv. A minimum score (48 out of 80 for General & 44 out of 80 for SC/ST) as stipulated in the ‘Academic Performance Indicator’ (API) based ‘Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS), prescribed for Direct Recruitment in AAU to be called for interview.

How to apply :

For teaching posts of Assam Agricultural University, candidates may apply online for the above posts or career through the website https://online.aau.ac.in/teacher-recruitment-3-2025/ & https://online.aau.ac.in/teacher-recruitment-2-2025/ w.e.f. 10.04.2025 from 4.00 PM onwards and the eligible candidates may apply on or before the 4 PM of 30.04.2025

For non-teaching posts, candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://online.aau.ac.in/non-teaching-recruitment-4-2025/ w.e.f. 4:00 PM of 12.04.2025

and the eligible candidates may apply on or before 4:00 PM of 13.05.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here