Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AAU Guwahati Assam.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of System Administrator and Data Entry Operator under the Directorate of Open and Distance Learning. The posts are purely temporary and will be terminable at any point of time. The engagement is extendable further based on satisfactory performance of the incumbents, as per the existing rules of Assam Agricultural University.

Name of post : System Administrator

Eligibility Criteria :

Graduates in Computer Application/ Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Artificial Intelligence/ Operating System/Software Engineering/ Computer Graphics with minimum of 60% marks and two years experience in relevant field.

Or

Masters in Computer Application/Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Artificial Intelligence/ Operating System/ Software Engineering/ Computer Graphics with two years experience in relevant field.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age: Minimum age is 21 years and the maximum is 45 years

Job Roles :

1. Creation and management of student/employees database

2. Assisting development of multimedia learning object for different courses

3. Maintenance of local area network

4. Creation and maintenance of E-learning portal including conduct of online examination, as and

when necessary

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

Eligibility Criteria :

Graduates in Computer Application/ Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Artificial Intelligence/ Operating System/Software Engineering/ Computer Graphics with minimum of 60% marks.

Salary : Rs. 25,000.00/- per month

Age: Minimum age is 21 years and the maximum is 45 years

Job Roles :

1. Regular Data Entry Operation in the Website

2. Assisting System Administrator in managing the networking and local LAN.

3. Assisting in developing the multimedia learning modules for the participants.

Selection Procedure :

Only selected short-listed candidates will get information for appearing in the interview. They will be intimated by email and/or phone. If felt necessary, it may be decided to conduct a written test on a specified date for short-listing of candidates and in that case, the date of interview may need to be postponed.

How to apply :

Interested candidates with requisite qualifications have to do registration of their candidature for the post on or before 7th June, 2025 and upload their BIODATA in the given format along with a single PDF file containing relevant certificates testifying their academic credentials, working experience and proof of age by logging into the following link: http://vetbifg.ac.in/odlonline.php.

At the time of interview, the short-listed candidates for the post shall have to submit a copy of their BIODATA (strictly in the format enclosed), one set of hard copies of all relevant documents (self-attested) and a Bank Draft of Rs. 50.00 (Rupees Fifty only) / Rs.25.00 (Rupees Twenty-five only) for ST/SC candidates, drawn in favour of Director, AAU-ODL payable at Khanapara, Guwahati. They shall have to also produce the original documents for verification at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here