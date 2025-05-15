Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NEEPCO Assam.

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive Trainees.

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Finance)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification :

Must have passed the final exam of CA (conducted by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) /CMA (Previously ICWA) (conducted by Institute of Cost Accountants of India) and the Candidate must also have a Membership Certificate.

Scale of Pay: Rs. 50,000-3%-1,60,000/- (IDA)

Upper Age Limit : UR– 30 yrs & ST– 35 yrs as on 01-01-2025

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Hindi)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Master degree or equivalent in Hindi from a recognized university with English as one of the subject at Graduate level or Master Degree in English from a recongnized university with Hindi

as one of the subject at Graduate level or Master Degree or equivalent in any subject from a recognized university with Hindi and English as subject at Graduate level or Master Degree or equivalent in any subject from a recognized University with English as medium of instruction and Hindi as one subject at graduation Level and UGC-NET (Hindi) (December 2024 Cycle)

Scale of Pay: Rs. 50,000-3%-1,60,000/- (IDA)

Upper Age Limit : UR– 30 yrs & OBC (NCL)– 33 yrs as on 01-01-2025

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates should apply ON-LINE altogether only on the website by visiting Careers at https://neepco.co.in/.

Online submission of application will close on 04-06-2025.

Application Fees :

Candidate belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category altogether is required to pay a non-refundable Application fee of Rs 560/- (Rupees five hundred and sixty only). The SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM category and also female candidates need not pay the application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here