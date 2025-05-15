Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of IPR Chair Professor in the Project titled “Establishment of IPR Cell” purely on contractual basis in the Intellectual Property Rights

(IPR) Cell

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : IPR Chair Professor

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments: Consolidated Rs. 1 Lakh per month.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification & Experience :

i. An academic/ scholar of outstanding track record in the designated areas of studies.

ii. Retired Officials of IP Offices under CGPDTM having experience of 5 years of working at Grade Pay of Rs. 6,600/- or above (as Controller of Patent & Design or Registrar of Trademark & Geographical Indications or Registrar of Copyrights).

iii. An outstanding professional with established reputation in the field of IPR, who has made significant contribution to knowledge in the field (to be substantiated by credentials)

Also Read : 10 best food items to eat from May to July

Job Roles :

i. Curriculum development and floating course on IPR for UG students Entry level course, to gain basic knowledge.

ii. Curriculum development for a specialized and advanced course for Doctoral and Post-Doctoral students focussing on patent drafting and allied activities. It will focus on improving their technical skills pertaining to IP writing, viz. patent literature search, patent drafting, claim drafting, effective drawing development, etc. Such a course is proposed as ‘Advanced course on Patent Drafting’.

iii. Setting up of repertoire of IPR related information and knowledge readily required for effective day to day functioning and strengthening of IP cell. Some of these activities would include:

a. Ready reckoner information sheets containing names/ details of probable IPR related firms.

b. Instruction material for quick/ easy dissemination of IP related information to the intended audience through flyers/ brochures/ leaflets, etc.

c. Intensive literature/ instruction material on IP for intended innovators of the institute.

d. Effective course content development (in electronic and hard copy format) for knowledge preservation.

e. Any other suitable activities deemed necessary to cater to the needs/ as per distinctive needs of innovators of the institute.

iv. Effective conduct of studies commissioned by the DIPP on a time to time basis adhering to the guidelines of DIPP and other government regulators.

v. Facilitation of filing IPR applications to promote IP filing by novice and experienced innovators of the institute.

The IPR Chair Professor shall report to Dean, Research and Development, assist the Institute IPR Management Committee in framing IPR Policies for the Institute and also perform IPR related activities assigned by Dean, R&D

How to apply :

Candidates must apply through a Google form link given below: https://forms.gle/JqysToZsJgNsZcuS8

The candidates who are already employed under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization etc. will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or at the time of the interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for an interview.

Last date for applying application: 22nd May,2025

Shortlisted candidates will get information and invitation for a hybrid mode interview by email. The selection of the candidates is on the basis of on academic performance and relevant experience.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here