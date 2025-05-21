Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching posts or career in KKHSOU Guwahati Assam.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor in Information Technology.

Name of post : Professor in Information Technology

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 1,44,200/- to 2,18,200/- (Academic Level 14 of UGC)

Essential Qualification :

A. i) An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with

a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC – listed journals and a total score of 120 as per the criteria given in Annexure I.

ii) A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in University/College as Assistant Professor / Associate Professor / Professor, and/or research experience at equivalent level at the University/National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

OR

B. An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above)/industry, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied / allied/ relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he / she has ten years’ experience

Desirable qualification:

i) A degree/Diploma in distance education or working experience in distance education Institution.

ii) Adequate knowledge of Computer.

iii) Proficiency in both Assamese and English Languages

Age: As per UGC

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the University website www.kkhsou.ac.in

Applicants should fill the applications online on or before 09.06.2025

The photocopies of applications (3 sets) and supporting documents (3 sets) should reach to the Office of the Registrar, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, NH 37, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati – 781022 on or before 11.06.2025 in an envelope super scribed with “Application for the Post of …………..”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here