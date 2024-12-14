Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant positions or career in APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Administrative Assistant. APSC’s vision and mission is to select suitable candidates possessing the requisite educational qualifications, skills and motivation to serve the people of Assam for the assigned government jobs through a transparent, fair, scientific and time-bound recruitment process thereby making quality and integrity the defining characteristics of the personnel selected. The composition of the Commission had undergone changes several times since its inception.

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 14

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000/- to Rs. 70000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8700/-

Qualification :

a) The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce from a recognized University.

AND

b) The candidate must possess a minimum 6 (six) months Diploma/Certificate in computer proficiency from a Govt. recognized institute. He / She must have proficiency in Basic Computer Applications like MS-Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access), Internet etc

Age Limit :

The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on 01/01/2024 . The upper age limit is relaxable:

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 45 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 43 years.

(iii) For Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidate

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/

Starting date for online application : 20th December 2024

Closing date for online application : 9th January 2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 47.20

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 47.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PWBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of processing fees is 11th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here